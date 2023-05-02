‘Musical hero’: Notable figures, publications around the world pay tribute to Gordon Lightfoot

TORONTO — In the aftermath of Gordon Lightfoot’s death on Monday, it was clear the legendary songwriter’s outsized impact on music went beyond Canada’s borders.

Lightfoot, who recorded 20 studio albums and wrote hundreds of songs, was hailed as a pioneer of the folk scene both at home and abroad. Here’s how some notable publications and figures were remembering him:

The New York Times

“When Peter, Paul and Mary came out with their own versions (of some of Lightfoot’s songs), and Marty Robbins reached the top of the country charts with Mr. Lightfoot’s ‘Ribbon of Darkness,’ Mr. Lightfoot’s reputation soared. Overnight, he joined the ranks of songwriters like Bob Dylan, Phil Ochs and Tom Paxton, all of whom influenced his style…He scored one hit after another.”

Ben Stiller

“What a genius #GordonLightfoot was. His music is such a big part of my life. Rest in peace. Grateful for the inspiration he gave all of us.”

Rolling Stone

“Most Americans first heard his work in 1970, when ‘If You Could Read My Mind’ reached Number Five on the Billboard Hot 100. The deeply personal song chronicles the agonizing breakdown of his marriage, casting much of the blame on himself. ‘I never thought I could act this way,’ he wrote. ‘And I’ve got to say that I just don’t get it/I don’t know where we went wrong/But the feeling’s gone and I just can’t get it back.'”

Stephen King

“Gordon Lightfoot has died. He was a great songwriter and a wonderful performer. Sundown, you better take care/If I catch you creepin’ ’round my back stairs.”

Variety

“Among Lightfoot’s greatest admirers was his contemporary Bob Dylan, who appeared at the 1986 Juno Awards (the northern equivalent of the Grammys) to induct the musician into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

“’Every time I hear a song of his, it’s like I wish it would last forever,’ Dylan wrote in the liner notes to his 1985 career anthology ‘Biograph.'”

Billy Joel

“So sad to hear of the death of Gordon Lightfoot. He was a lifelong musical hero of mine. His songs were the heart of Canada.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2023.