Musician Beck backs out of Arcade Fire opening act in North American leg of ‘We’ tour

TORONTO — Live Nation has confirmed that American musician Beck will no longer be opening for the North American leg of Arcade Fire’s “We” tour, which begins at the end of October.

A media spokesperson for the entertainment company did not provide a reason for Beck’s cancellation, and says the opener will instead be Haitian band Boukman Eksperyans.

Canadian musician Leslie Feist announced in early September that she was leaving Arcade Fire’s tour after sexual misconduct allegations were made against lead singer Win Butler.

Feist had been booked as the opening act for the European leg of the band’s latest tour, which kicked off in Dublin at the end of August.

The concerts went ahead just days after U.S. music publication Pitchfork ran an article in late August containing allegations that Butler had inappropriate sexual interactions with four people.

In a statement, Butler denied the allegations and said all encounters took place between consenting adults and that he never touched a woman against her will or demanded sexual favours.

The band is set to play Washington, D.C. on Oct. 27, and make stops in Edmonton, Vancouver and Toronto before playing their last date this year in Montreal on Dec. 3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2022.