Naomi Osaka, Rebecca Marino, Marina Stakusic receive NBO Toronto wild cards

July 24, 2024 at 16 h 06 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will enter the National Bank Open women’s main draw as a wild card.

The 26-year-old former world No. 1 returned to tennis in January after taking a break for the birth of her first child.

“I’m thrilled to be playing at the National Bank Open this year,” Osaka said in a statement. “The city of Toronto has an amazing energy and I can’t wait to be back there. I’m incredibly grateful for the wild-card opportunity and look forward to playing in front of the passionate Canadian fans.”

Tennis Canada also announced Wednesday that Vancouver’s Rebecca Marino and Toronto’s Marina Stakusic are also wild-card recipients, joining Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont.

The 33-year-old Marino and 18-year-old Stakusic were part of the Canadian team that won the Billie Jean King Cup in November.

“We couldn’t be happier to provide this opportunity to two well-deserving Canadians who we know fans will be excited to see in action,” NBO Toronto tournament director Karl Hale said. “And, to welcome a player of Naomi’s quality and star power back to Toronto is going to be a real treat for everyone.”

Eugenie Bouchard and Carson Branstine, both of Montreal, and Toronto’s Katherine Sebov secured qualifying wild cards. The final qualifying wild card will be awarded to the winner of a pre-qualifying draw.

Qualification is set for Aug. 4 and 5 at Sobeys Stadium, followed by main-draw action.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2024.

