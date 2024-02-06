Natalie Spooner, Alex Carpenter, Abby Roque named PWHL’s three stars of the week

The Canadian Press
Toronto winger Natalie Spooner, New York centre Alex Carpenter and forward Abby Roque were named the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s three stars of the week Monday.

Spooner earned first-star recognition because of a three-point outing in Toronto’s 4-1 win over top-ranked Minnesota. Spooner scored twice and assisted on captain Blayre Turnbull’s first PWHL goal in Toronto’s lone game of the week. 

Spooner mustered a game-high seven shots on net. The 32-year-old from Toronto took over the PWHL lead in goals scored with seven in nine games played.

Second-star Carpenter provided the equalizing goal and the overtime winner in a 4-3 victory over Ottawa as New York rallied from a three-goal deficit. The 29-year-old leads the PWHL in points with five goals and six assists in nine games.

Carpenter’s teammate Roque sparked New York’s rally by scoring the first of its three third-period goals. The PWHL’s third star also assisted on Carpenter’s equalizer and winner for her first multi-point game of the season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2023.

