Natalie Spooner breaks 3rd-period tie, Toronto beats Boston 2-1 for 11th straight victory

TORONTO (AP) — Natalie Spooner broke a third-period tie with her PWHL-best 13th goal to help league-leading Toronto win its 11th straight game, 2-1 over Boston on Wednesday night.

Renata Fast tied it for Toronto on a power play at 2:14 of the third, and Spooner beat goalie Emma Soderberg at 7:05 on another advantage with Sophie Shirley off for a hit to the head. Sarah Nurse assisted on both goals.

Toronto (13-5-0) has beaten Boston three times during the winning streak.

“The first two periods were not our best two periods of hockey,” Spooner said. “Going into the third, we knew we had to bring it and kind of switch our game around. It showed a lot of character the way we were able to able to come together.”

Erica Howe made 28 saves for her first victory of the season. She was making her first start since January.

“Coming into the game, we wanted to get the win for Howie,” Spooner said.

Sidney Morin scored for Boston (8-8-2) on a two-man advantage midway through the first period. Soderberg stopped 19 shots.

The game was played at Mattamy Athletic Centre, the 2,525-seat arena built in the rafters of historic Maple Leaf Gardens.

UP NEXT

Boston: At New York on Monday night.

Toronto: At Ottawa on Saturday.

