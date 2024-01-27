Natalie Spooner scores twice, Toronto beats New York 2-0 in PWHL

The Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — Natalie Spooner scored twice, Kristen Campbell made 19 saves and Toronto beat New York 2-0 on Friday night in the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

Toronto coach Troy Ryan celebrated his 52nd birthday with the franchise’s first home victory. Toronto is 2-5-1.

Corinne Schroeder made 28 saves for New York (2-4-1).

Spooner opened the scoring with 3:29 left in the second period. She took a pass at from Hannah Miller, broke in off the wing and put the puck between Schroeder’s pads. Spooner added a power-play goal with 6:46 remaining.

New York: Hosts Minnesota on Sunday.

Toronto: Hosts Minnesota on Saturday, Feb. 3.

