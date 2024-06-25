‘Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812,’ soars at Dora Mavor Moore Awards

TORONTO — A musical adaptation of a portion of Leo Tolstoy’s “War and Peace” took home a leading four prizes in the musical theatre division at the Dora Mavor Moore Awards on Monday night.

“Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812,” put on by Crow’s Theatre and The Musical Stage Company, won accolades including outstanding production and outstanding performance by an ensemble.

It also picked up outstanding creative direction and outstanding achievement in design for their scenic designers in the musical theatre portion of the awards ceremony celebrating the best of performing arts in Toronto.

With 10 nods, the musical had been the leading nominee and will be transferred to Mirvish Productions’ Royal Alexandria Theatre next summer.

Mirvish, meanwhile, did not submit any of its productions for consideration this year after the company withdrew from the Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts, which administers the prizes.

“Sizwe Banzi is Dead,” which led the general theatre nominations with seven, won only one: Amaka Umeh received the award for outstanding performance by an individual.

In that division, “Three Sisters,” “Bad Roads” and “The Master Plan” each received two awards, including outstanding production for “Three Sisters.”

“Medea” swept the opera division, receiving all five awards.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2024.