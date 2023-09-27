Nathan Fielder’s ‘The Curse’ slated for November release

TORONTO — Canadian comedian Nathan Fielder’s new show, which takes on the home renovation genre, has its release set for November.

The Vancouver-born Fielder created “The Curse” with Benny Safdie, co-director of “Uncut Gems.”

Fielder and Emma Stone star as a husband-and-wife house flipping duo, whose relationship is stressed as they try to conceive a child and contend with a supposed curse.

The first three episodes of the “genre-bending” series will premiere at the New York Film Festival next month, before the show hits Paramount+ on Nov. 10.

Fielder previously created and starred in “The Rehearsal” and “Nathan for You.”

“The Curse” is a co-production between Showtime and A24.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2023.