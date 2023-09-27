Nathan Fielder’s ‘The Curse’ slated for November release

September 26, 2023 at 21 h 00 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Nathan Fielder’s ‘The Curse’ slated for November release

TORONTO — Canadian comedian Nathan Fielder’s new show, which takes on the home renovation genre, has its release set for November.  

The Vancouver-born Fielder created “The Curse” with Benny Safdie, co-director of “Uncut Gems.”

Fielder and Emma Stone star as a husband-and-wife house flipping duo, whose relationship is stressed as they try to conceive a child and contend with a supposed curse.

The first three episodes of the “genre-bending” series will premiere at the New York Film Festival next month, before the show hits Paramount+ on Nov. 10. 

Fielder previously created and starred in “The Rehearsal” and “Nathan for You.”

 “The Curse” is a co-production between Showtime and A24.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Blue Jays reinstate Brandon Belt from 10-day injured list and recall Jay Jackson
Ontario News

Blue Jays reinstate Brandon Belt from 10-day injured list and recall Jay Jackson

TORONTO — Brandon Belt is back in the Blue Jays' lineup in time for Toronto's final post-season push. The…

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,556.15, down…