National Arts Centre Orchestra to tour Japan, South Korea in spring

TORONTO — The National Arts Centre Orchestra will tour through South Korea and Japan this spring.

The Ottawa-based institution says the tour includes a stop in Osaka at World Expo 2025 on June 6, when the orchestra will perform alongside the Oscar Peterson Centennial Quartet to commemorate the 100th birthday of the Canadian jazz musician.

Other performances in Japan include a second date in Osaka, and stops in Tokyo and Tsu.

The tour is set to begin May 29 in Busan, South Korea, on May 29, before heading to Gumi the following day.

It will also perform in Seoul on May 31 at the closing of the Korea-Canada Year of Cultural Exchanges.

This is the National Arts Centre Orchestra’s first time returning to Japan in 40 years, and its first time ever performing in South Korea.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2025.