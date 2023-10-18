National Business Book Award finalists include top Bay Street names, ex-BoC governor

TORONTO — The former governor of the Bank of Canada and several top Bay Street names are among the three finalists for the National Business Book Award 2023.

Stephen Poloz, who served as a governor of the central bank from 2013 to 2020, has been nominated for a book called “The Next Age of Uncertainty: How the World Can Adapt to a Riskier Future,” which talks about how the Bank of Canada works and why it does what it does.

A compilation of first-person essays on leadership during the pandemic also garnered a position among the finalists. 

The book, “Unprecedented — Canada’s Top CEOs on Leadership During COVID-19,” was edited by Globe and Mail columnist Andrew Willis and Greenhill Canada investment banker Steve Mayer. 

A memoir by Wes Hall, who is the founder of BlackNorth Initiative, is also among the top three contenders for the prize. 

The winner of the annual literary award, which is scheduled to be announced on Nov. 8, will receive a $30,000 prize for Canadian business-related writing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2023.

