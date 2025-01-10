National employment numbers for December from Statistics Canada, at a glance

OTTAWA — A quick look at Canada’s December employment figures (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 6.7 per cent (6.8)

Employment rate: 60.8 per cent (60.6)

Participation rate: 65.1 per cent (65.1)

Number unemployed: 1,492,100 (1,516,300)

Number working: 20,738,300 (20,647,400)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 14.4 per cent (13.9)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.4 per cent (5.8)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.4 per cent (5.5)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2025.