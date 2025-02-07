National employment numbers for January from Statistics Canada, at a glance

OTTAWA — A quick look at Canada’s January employment figures (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 6.6 per cent (6.7)

Employment rate: 61.1 per cent (61.0)

Participation rate: 65.5 per cent (65.4)

Number unemployed: 1,490,600 (1,505,500)

Number working: 20,993,400 (20,917,400)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 13.6 per cent (14.2)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.6 per cent (5.5)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.4 per cent (5.5)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2025.