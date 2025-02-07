National employment numbers for January from Statistics Canada, at a glance

February 7, 2025 at 14 h 21 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

OTTAWA — A quick look at Canada’s January employment figures (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 6.6 per cent (6.7)

Employment rate: 61.1 per cent (61.0)

Participation rate: 65.5 per cent (65.4)

Number unemployed: 1,490,600 (1,505,500)

Number working: 20,993,400 (20,917,400)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 13.6 per cent (14.2)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.6 per cent (5.5)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.4 per cent (5.5)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ontario News

National employment numbers for December from Statistics Canada, at a glance

OTTAWA — A quick look at Canada's December employment figures (numbers from the previous month in brackets): Unemployment…

Ontario News

National employment numbers for November from Statistics Canada, at a glance

OTTAWA — A quick look at Canada's November employment figures (numbers from the previous month in brackets): Unemployment…

Ontario News

National employment numbers for October from Statistics Canada, at a glance

OTTAWA — A quick look at Canada's October employment figures (numbers from the previous month in brackets): Unemployment…