National employment numbers for November from Statistics Canada, at a glance

OTTAWA — A quick look at Canada’s November employment figures (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 6.8 per cent (6.5)

Employment rate: 60.6 per cent (60.6)

Participation rate: 65.1 per cent (64.8)

Number unemployed: 1,516,300 (1,429,000)

Number working: 20,647,400 (20,596,900)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 13.9 per cent (12.8)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.8 per cent (5.7)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.5 per cent (5.2)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2024.