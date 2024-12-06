National employment numbers for November from Statistics Canada, at a glance

OTTAWA — A quick look at Canada’s November employment figures (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 6.8 per cent (6.5)
Employment rate: 60.6 per cent (60.6)
Participation rate: 65.1 per cent (64.8)
Number unemployed: 1,516,300 (1,429,000)
Number working: 20,647,400 (20,596,900)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 13.9 per cent (12.8)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.8 per cent (5.7)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.5 per cent (5.2)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2024.