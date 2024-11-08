National employment numbers for October from Statistics Canada, at a glance

November 8, 2024 at 14 h 01 min
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — A quick look at Canada’s October employment figures (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 6.5 per cent (6.5)

Employment rate: 60.6 per cent (60.7)

Participation rate: 64.8 per cent (64.9)

Number unemployed: 1,429,000 (1,428,100)

Number working: 20,596,900 (20,582,400)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 12.8 per cent (13.5)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.7 per cent (5.7)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.2 per cent (5.0)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.

