National employment numbers for October from Statistics Canada, at a glance

OTTAWA — A quick look at Canada’s October employment figures (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 6.5 per cent (6.5)
Employment rate: 60.6 per cent (60.7)
Participation rate: 64.8 per cent (64.9)
Number unemployed: 1,429,000 (1,428,100)
Number working: 20,596,900 (20,582,400)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 12.8 per cent (13.5)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.7 per cent (5.7)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.2 per cent (5.0)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.