National employment numbers for September from Statistics Canada, at a glance

OTTAWA — A quick look at Canada’s September employment figures (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 6.5 per cent (6.6)
Employment rate: 60.7 per cent (60.8)
Participation rate: 64.9 per cent (65.1)
Number unemployed: 1,428,100 (1,458,900)
Number working: 20,582,400 (20,535,700)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 13.5 per cent (14.5)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.7 per cent (5.6)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.0 per cent (5.0)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2024.