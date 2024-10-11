National employment numbers for September from Statistics Canada, at a glance

OTTAWA — A quick look at Canada’s September employment figures (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 6.5 per cent (6.6)

Employment rate: 60.7 per cent (60.8)

Participation rate: 64.9 per cent (65.1)

Number unemployed: 1,428,100 (1,458,900)

Number working: 20,582,400 (20,535,700)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 13.5 per cent (14.5)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.7 per cent (5.6)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.0 per cent (5.0)

