February 7, 2025 at 22 h 57 min
The Canadian Press
Navy commander relieved of his duty mid-deployment over ‘loss of confidence’

OTTAWA — A commander of a patrol frigate in the Royal Canadian Navy has been relieved of his duty mid-deployment due to what the navy calls a “loss of confidence.”

A statement from the navy says the reasons for removing Cmdr. Adriano Lozer from command of the HMCS Ottawa “do not concern any form of misconduct.”

The navy says the move was necessary “to ensure effective leadership” of the frigate with a crew of approximately 240 members as it continues its deployment in the Indo-Pacific region.

A statement from last October, when the ship left its home port in Esquimalt, B.C., on Operation Horizon said that mission’s goal was to “promote peace, stability, and the rules-based international order” in the region.

The statement says Cmdr. Landon Creasy will assume responsibility of the ship until it returns to B.C. in late March.

It says when Lozer gets back to Canada he will serve in other roles within Maritime Forces Pacific and “procedural fairness will continue to be respected throughout all follow-on administrative processes.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2025.

