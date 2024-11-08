NDP asks Speaker to examine social media influencer Lauren Chen’s refusal to testify

OTTAWA — A social media influencer who declined to answer MPs’ questions about an alleged Russian plot to sow division among the public is a step closer to being sanctioned by Parliament.

New Democrat MP Alistair MacGregor has asked House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus to consider whether Lauren Chen’s refusal to answer questions at a Commons committee meeting amounts to a breach of privilege.

Chen, who is Canadian, was summoned to appear at the public safety and national security committee as part of its study of Russian interference and disinformation campaigns in Canada.

Before Chen’s appearance Tuesday, her lawyer advised the committee that her prepared statement would be read into the record, but she would not respond to questions, citing a right to avoid self-incrimination.

A U.S. indictment filed in September charged two employees of RT, a Russian state-controlled media outlet, in a US$10-million scheme that purportedly used social media personalities to distribute content with Russian government messaging.

While not explicitly mentioned in court documents, the details match up with Tenet Media, founded by Chen and Liam Donovan, who is identified as her husband on social media.

A report from the committee, tabled Thursday in the House of Commons, says the matter “may constitute a question of privilege, and the House should have the opportunity to examine it.”

In a letter Thursday to Fergus, MacGregor raised the possibility of Chen being called to the bar of the House, a rare expression of disapproval for flouting the authority of Parliament in which the individual stands before a brass rod in the chamber.

The letter said Chen’s refusal to answer questions from committee members “should result in her appearance before the bar of the House of Commons for admonishment and to answer questions from members of Parliament, providing Canadians with the answers they rightfully deserve in relation to issues of national security.”

In the House, MacGregor said Thursday that Chen was given “every single opportunity” to provide answers, and she was reminded of her obligations before the committee.

“She was warned also on a number of occasions that the process could escalate and could eventually find itself to the floor of the House.”

As a next step, Fergus is expected to rule on the question of privilege after receiving input from members of other parties in the House.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2024.