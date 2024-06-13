NDP bill to criminalize coercive control in intimate partner violence heads to Senate

June 12, 2024 at 20 h 59 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
NDP bill to criminalize coercive control in intimate partner violence heads to Senate

OTTAWA — An NDP private member’s bill that would criminalize a pattern of abuse known as coercive control is heading to the Senate.

The legislation from Victoria MP Laurel Collins passed third reading unanimously in the House of Commons today.

The bill would amend the Criminal Code to criminalize coercive control, which experts say abusers often use to isolate and instil fear into victims of intimate partner violence.

It defines coercive control as behaviour that includes threatening to use violence against a partner or their child or pet, as well as trying to control their finances and movement.

When introducing the bill last fall, Collins shared some of her sister’s story, saying her partner had taken away her bank cards and keys to try and stop her from leaving.

Since then the MP says she’s heard from hundreds of others who have shared their own experience with coercive control or that of someone they love.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Toronto constable charged in alleged sexual assault dating back more than a decade
Ontario News

Toronto constable charged in alleged sexual assault dating back more than a decade

TORONTO — A Toronto police constable is facing criminal charges as the force alleges he sexually assaulted…