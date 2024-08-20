Nearly 70% of small businesses have been disrupted due to construction: CFIB

August 20, 2024 at 11 h 00 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Nearly 70 per cent of Canadian small businesses say they’ve experienced disruptions in some form, including taking a financial hit, from construction projects within the last five years, a new report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business says.

The most frequent disruptions that local construction causes are heavy traffic in the area, dust, debris and noise, the report said.

Many local businesses face accessibility issues, with staff and customers finding it difficult to get to the storefront or find a parking spot — ultimately leading to lost sales and reduced revenues.

CFIB says small business owners reported losing 22 per cent of revenues on average during the single most significant construction project that affected them within the past five years.

The report adds while small businesses can benefit from completed infrastructure projects, many fold before they can reap the rewards.

CFIB suggests all levels of government establish comprehensive construction mitigation plans to help small businesses thrive even as construction disrupts their day-to-day business.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2024.

