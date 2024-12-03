Negotiations between Canada Post, union still on hold

TORONTO — Canada Post says it’s waiting for a response from the union representing some 55,000 striking workers after it offered a new framework for negotiations over the weekend.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has said its negotiators are reviewing the proposal.

Canada Post on Sunday said it hoped the document would reignite discussions with the union in the dispute that has halted mail delivery during the busy holiday season.

The Crown corporation says its plan includes proposals to bring greater flexibility to Canada Post’s delivery model and shows “movement on other key issues” in the labour dispute.

In a bulletin to members, the union says both it and Canada Post have adjusted their demands in the hopes that federal mediation can start back up again.

The government had appointed a mediator to help the two sides reach an agreement, but that was put on hold last week.

In a post on X Sunday, federal labour minister Steven MacKinnon said he spoke with both sides, reminding them “that it is their duty and responsibility to resolve differences in a dispute that is impacting so many Canadians.”

He said mediation will only resume “once the special mediator has clear evidence that both parties have sufficiently modified their respective positions.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. Postal Service has temporarily stopped accepting mail headed to Canada due to the strike by Canada Post workers, and is asking customers to refrain from mailing items addressed to Canada, until further notice.

Last week CUPW filed an unfair labour practice complaint over temporary layoffs by Canada Post during the strike. The union has called the layoffs an “intimidation tactic,” while Canada Post denies violating the labour code and said the layoffs are part of adjustments to operations amid the strike.

The business community has been sounding the alarm over the strike as it drags on, with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business saying Monday the stoppage has cost small- and medium-sized businesses hundreds of millions of dollars so far.

The organization called on the federal government to intervene, which so far MacKinnon has said is not in the cards.

Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke previously said in a post on X that at least 67,000 small businesses on his platform use Canada Post.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2024.