Neighbourly Pharmacy acquires six pharmacies across Canada

June 19, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 40 min on June 19, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Neighbourly Pharmacy acquires six pharmacies across Canada

TORONTO — Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. says it has acquired six pharmacies across Canada. Financial terms of the deals were not immediately available.

The company says it has acquired five locations in Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia and British Columbia in separate transactions.

The sixth deal is for another location in B.C. and is expected to close later this month, pending customary regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Neighbourly chief executive Skip Bourdo says the company remains focused on continuing to grow its network of pharmacies and serving more communities across Canada.

Neighbourly owns pharmacies across seven provinces.

The company was taken private earlier this year by Persistence Capital Partners.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Protesters say U of T should cut ties with Hebrew University. Are they right?
Ontario News

Protesters say U of T should cut ties with Hebrew University. Are they right?

TORONTO — Pro-Palestinian protesters have been pushing the University of Toronto to boycott the Hebrew…