Neil Young and Crazy Horse cancel shows, including Ottawa Bluesfest appearance

June 27, 2024 at 2 h 23 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Neil Young and Crazy Horse cancel shows, including Ottawa Bluesfest appearance

OTTAWA — One of the most celebrated acts in Canadian music history will not be appearing at Bluesfest in the nation’s capital.

The Ottawa Bluesfest has announced Neil Young and Crazy Horse have cancelled several upcoming appearances, including their Bluesfest show on July 11th.

Ottawa Bluesfest says everyone who bought a ticket for the July 11 show or purchased a Pick 3 pass will receive more details when they are available.

In a Facebook post, Ottawa Bluesfest says The Offspring will now be the headline act.

Among the American punk rock band’s most popular songs are “Pretty Fly For A White Guy,” “Come Out and Play,” and “The Kids Aren’t Alright.”

Supporting The Offspring will be the Cancer Bats and Silverstein.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

‘Get back on the horse’: Liberal ministers stand by their man after byelection loss
Ontario News

‘Get back on the horse’: Liberal ministers stand by their man after byelection loss

OTTAWA — A string of Liberal cabinet ministers declared they’re ready to get back in the saddle after…