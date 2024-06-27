Neil Young and Crazy Horse cancel shows, including Ottawa Bluesfest appearance

OTTAWA — One of the most celebrated acts in Canadian music history will not be appearing at Bluesfest in the nation’s capital.

The Ottawa Bluesfest has announced Neil Young and Crazy Horse have cancelled several upcoming appearances, including their Bluesfest show on July 11th.

Ottawa Bluesfest says everyone who bought a ticket for the July 11 show or purchased a Pick 3 pass will receive more details when they are available.

In a Facebook post, Ottawa Bluesfest says The Offspring will now be the headline act.

Among the American punk rock band’s most popular songs are “Pretty Fly For A White Guy,” “Come Out and Play,” and “The Kids Aren’t Alright.”

Supporting The Offspring will be the Cancer Bats and Silverstein.