Neil Young plans free concert in Ukraine ahead of European tour

TORONTO — Neil Young is planning to perform a free concert in Ukraine.

The folk singer-songwriter announced on his website that he is “currently in talks” to visit the war-torn country and play a show that kicks off his summer tour with the Chrome Hearts.

He wasn’t clear on where in Ukraine the concert would be held or when, but the European leg of his tour begins on June 18 in Sweden.

Young says he’ll announce the details on his Neil Young Archives website.

His announcement on Sunday came two days after an intense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice-President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office where the three clashed over the process of peace.

The Toronto-born musician has been a vocal critic of Trump for years and said he became a dual Canadian-American citizen in 2020 to vote against him in the election.

Young’s wife Daryl Hannah, an actress and political activist, appeared as a presenter at the Oscars Sunday night, flashing a peace sign and saying “Slava Ukraine,” or “Glory to Ukraine.”

After wrapping his European dates, Young will push through North America this summer with stops in Toronto on Aug. 17 and Burnaby, B.C., on Sept. 6.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2025.