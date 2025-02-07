Nets coach Jordi Fernandez steps down as coach of Canada’s senior men’s national basketball team

TORONTO (AP) — Brooklyn Nets coach Jordi Fernandez is stepping down as coach of Canada’s senior men’s national basketball team, Canada Basketball announced Thursday.

Hired in 2023 to replace Nick Nurse, Fernandez led the program to its first Olympic qualification in 24 years and a bronze medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, its first medal in that event.

Canada finished fifth at the Paris Olympics.

Fernandez is in his first season with the Nets. The 42-year-old from Badalona, Spain informed Canada Basketball he will not seek to extend his contract, citing the need to focus on his family and NBA responsibilities as reasons for the departure.

Canada Basketball will begin searching for a new head coach as it prepares for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

