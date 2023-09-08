Neve Campbell among striking actors navigating tricky waters at TIFF

TORONTO — Film and TV star Neve Campbell is among several striking actors at the Toronto International Film Festival promoting projects while also trying to adhere to union rules that prevent publicity amid an acrimonious labour fight.

The Canadian “Scream” and “Party of Five” star says it’s been tricky to balance strike solidarity with efforts to promote a Canadian ballet documentary she worked on as a producer.

The L.A.-based Campbell says she spoke at length with her team about how to drum up buzz for “Swan Song,” and sought permission from the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists before meeting with press today.

Celebrities have traditionally been a huge draw at TIFF, and several buzzy world premieres tonight are not expected to have any screen stars walking the red carpet.

That includes Wall Street scandal comedy “Dumb Money” with Seth Rogen, Pete Davidson and Shailene Woodley, and the Netflix thriller “Reptile” featuring Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake. Only directors and producers will be promoting the films.

Several famous actors on the circuit are expected to attend as directors, including Patricia Arquette with her directorial debut “Gonzo Girl,” Viggo Mortensen with “The Dead Don’t Hurt” and Ethan Hawke with “Wildcat.”

The festival’s opening film saw sparse crowds of celeb-seekers last night but featured SAG-AFTRA chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, where he spoke on the red carpet about his union’s demands for improved compensation and job protections.

Unions for Hollywood actors, as well as writers represented by the Writers Guild of America, are each seeking demands from labour contracts with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Campbell said Friday she “does have to be careful” and that navigating the rules took planning. “Swan Song” is set to premiere at TIFF on Saturday afternoon.

“It is a fine line to dance because obviously people want to ask me about my career and want to ask me about projects and I can’t answer those questions at the moment,” said Campbell, who also attended Fan Expo Canada in Toronto last month as part of a “Scream” reunion panel.

“Believe me, it was a big conversation with my team and we checked with SAG prior to my coming, whether it was OK for me to walk the red carpet and be here supporting the film, and I’m so grateful that I can.”

“Swan Song” is set for theatrical release Sept. 22 in Toronto and bound for CBC as a four-part series in November. It centres on global ballet star Karen Kain and her 2022 production of “Swan Lake” for the National Ballet of Canada.

On TIFF’s first day Thursday, film buffs said they were undeterred by the lack of star power, instead choosing to celebrate the art of cinema and industry workers at this year’s festival.

Dean Dobono of Oakville, Ont., said he waited in line for more than seven hours to see opening night film “The Boy and the Heron.”

Kuuku Quagraine, another animation fan in line to see Hayao Miyazaki’s much-anticipated new film, said he wanted to celebrate people who love and make movies, not just celebs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2023.