New agreement ratified for almost 26,000 workers at Loblaw-owned stores in Ontario

December 22, 2023 at 21 h 22 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The United Food & Commercial Workers union says workers have ratified a collective agreement with Loblaw Cos. Ltd. covering almost 26,000 grocery store workers across Ontario.

The agreement with two UFCW locals covers workers at 121 stores under the Loblaw Great Food, Real Canadian Superstore and Zehrs Great Food banners. 

The union says the agreement is historic and industry-leading, with full-time workers receiving a $4.60 an hour raise over five years. 

The union says the deal also protects full-time and part-time members’ pay gains as the minimum wage increases. 

The agreement is the latest in a string of collective agreements that have seen grocery store workers achieve major gains at the bargaining table in the wake of the pandemic and inflation. 

UFCW 1006A president Wayne Hanley says negotiations were “intense and difficult,” but the deal is “the best in decades.” 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:L)

