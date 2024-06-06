New centre in the works to track Indigenous data on businesses, land and resources

June 6, 2024 — Changed at 15 h 42 min on June 6, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
New centre in the works to track Indigenous data on businesses, land and resources

OTTAWA — A new institute is in the works that would track Indigenous economic prosperity in Canada by collecting data on population, businesses, land and resources.

The First Nations University of Canada announced today that it will set up the centre with help from two foundations.

University president Jacqueline Ottmann says Indigenous communities can prosper when they track and manage their own data.

The Mastercard Foundation is putting forward $6 million over five years, while the McConnell Foundation is adding another $1.5 million over the same time frame.

Jennifer Brennan, the director of Canada programs at the Mastercard Foundation, says the institute will show how the country benefits from a strong Indigenous economy.

The 2022 National Indigenous Economic Strategy drafted by 20 Indigenous organizations recommended that the new research body be established to track countrywide data.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Liberal government tables bill that seeks to streamline, secure health data
Ontario News

Liberal government tables bill that seeks to streamline, secure health data

OTTAWA — The federal Liberals are moving to streamline and secure health data across jurisdictions…