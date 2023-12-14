New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh, wife Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu welcome second baby girl

December 14, 2023 at 16 h 55 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his wife, Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu, are the proud parents of their second baby girl. 

Party officials say the baby is healthy and doing well, as is her mother. 

The baby was born Monday, the same day the Liberal government announced plans for a national dental-care program championed by the NDP. 

Singh’s party has agreed to support the minority Liberals on key votes in Parliament in exchange for government actions on NDP priorities.

To date, those priorities have also included one-time rental supplements for low-income tenants and a temporary doubling of the GST rebate.

The confidence-and-supply agreement took shape after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called to congratulate Singh on the birth of the couple’s first child last January. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2023. 

