New Tim Hortons campaign highlights Canada’s hockey trailblazers

November 14, 2022 at 10 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Women’s team stars Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Nurse, Indigenous trailblazer Bridgette Lacquette and men’s para hockey captain Tyler McGregor are among the Canadian hockey stars teaming with Tim Hortons on a new hockey diversity and inclusion campaign.

The Canadian restaurant chain’s “Let’s Up Our Game” campaign, aimed at amplifying stories of diversity in hockey, launches today with a new television commercial.

Through television, web and social media content, the campaign spotlights the experience of seven Canadian players who have broken barriers to play hockey.

The sport is under intense scrutiny due to a scandal involving Hockey Canada’s handling of sexual assault allegations made against former members of its world junior teams.

Tim Hortons is one of several companies to pause its corporate sponsorship of Canada’s governing body of hockey due to the scandal, which has resulted in the resignations of the board of directors and president and chief executive officer Scott Smith.

Para hockey player James Dunn, former NHLer Georges Laraque and blind player Mark DeMontis are also featured in the campaign.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to share my story and experiences with a goal of inspiring future generations of all backgrounds and abilities across Canada, both on and off the ice,” McGregor said in a statement. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2022.

