NHL-leading Jets run franchise-record winning streak to 11 games, beating Senators 4-1

February 27, 2025
The Associated Press
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves and the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets ran their franchise-record winning streak to 11 games, beating the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Hellebuyck made his second straight straight since starring for the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off. The NHL victory leader improved to 36-7-2, helping the Jets get to 42-14-3 overall and 19-9-0 on the road.

Cole Perfetti and Mason Appleton opened the scoring for the Jets, Kyle Connor added his 31st goal of the season and Mark Scheifele had an empty-netter for his 33rd. Connor and Scheifele also had assists.

Thomas Chabot scored for Ottawa, and Linus Ullmark stopped 36 shots. The Senators have lost five straight.

Perfetti and Appleton scored in a 1:17 span midway through the first period. Connor made it 3-0 at 8:04 of the second, and Chabot countered for Ottawa 49 second later.

Up next

The Jets are at Nashville on Thursday night to complete a two-game trip. The Senators host San Jose on Saturday night.

