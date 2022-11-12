NHL, NHLPA say World Cup of Hockey tournament will not return in 2024

November 11, 2022 — Changed at 16 h 40 min on November 11, 2022
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The World Cup of Hockey will not be returning in 2024.

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association said in a joint statement Friday “the current environment it is not feasible” to hold the World Cup, but did not elaborate further.

The organizations were working on a plan to hold the tournament in February 2024.

The release said the two sides will continue to plan for the tournament’s return, hopefully in February 2025.

The World Cup of Hockey was last held in 2016 in Toronto, with Canada defeating Team Europe 2-0 in a best-of-three final.

It was the last best-on-best international hockey tournament to be held, as the NHL has not allowed its players to participate at the last two Winter Olympics in 2018 and 2022.

A plan to hold the World Cup in 2020 was cancelled as the NHL and the NHLPA concentrated on labour talks in advance of the expiration of their collective bargaining agreement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2022.

Note to readers: Corrects year in headline

