NHL roundup: Talbot leads Kings to 4-1 win over listless Maple Leafs

November 1, 2023 — Changed at 2 h 40 min on November 1, 2023
The Associated Press
TORONTO — Cam Talbot made 30 saves as the Los Angeles Kings beat Toronto 4-1 on Tuesday night in a game in which Maple Leafs winger William Nylander extended his season-opening point streak to a franchise record nine games.

Adrian Kempe, Phillip Danault, Arthur Kaliyev and Andreas Englund scored for the Kings. Quinton Byfield added two assists.

John Tavares scored for Toronto, which was coming off a 3-1-1 road trip that finished with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Joseph Woll stopped 23 shots.

With an assist on Tavares’ goal, Nylander passed former Maple Leafs Frank Mahovlich (1961-62), Lanny McDonald (1976-77) and John Anderson (1982-83) who had eight-game point streaks.

Elsewhere in the NHL:

CANUCKS 5 PREDATORS 2

VANCOUVER — Elias Pettersson scored three times, Quinn Hughes chipped in with three assists and the Vancouver Canucks won their sixth game in nine starts with a 5-2 N-H-L decision against the visiting Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

Sam Lafferty and J. T. Miller also scored for Vancouver.

Dante Fabbro and Colton Sissons scored for the Predators.

