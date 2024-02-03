NHL to allow players to compete at Winter Olympics in 2026 and 2030

TORONTO — Connor McDavid has craved a chance to play on the sporting world’s biggest stage.

The Edmonton Oilers captain will get the opportunity to put on the red Maple Leaf and battle for gold in two years time.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced Friday during the league’s all-star festivities its players will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Winter Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy, and at the 2030 Games.

“There is a recognition of how important this is to the players,” Bettman said at a news conference. “Everybody felt on our ownership side that it was the right thing to do.

“This really came down to doing something because the players really wanted it.”

McDavid, a three-time MVP from Richmond Hill, Ont., has been a vocal proponent of getting NHLers back in the Olympics, calling the likes of himself, Auston Matthews and a host of other talent as a “lost generation” of the international game.

But no more.

“The opportunity to do that is a dream come true,” McDavid said of representing Canada. “It’s important for hockey as we continue to try to grow our game internationally and at home.

“It’s a great thing.”

International Ice Hockey Federation president Luc Tardif said the announcement was the culmination of two years of work — including an “intense” last six months.

“We made it,” Tardif, who added the 2030 Olympics will be in southern France, said with a smile. “That’s really important.”

The NHL went to the Games five times between 1998 and 2014 — the last best-on-best men’s tournament — before skipping the 2018 event for financial reasons.

The league was set to return to the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, but backed out because of COVID-19 concerns.

“Players would constantly say to us, ‘We want to play in the Olympics,'” NHL Players’ Association executive director Marty Walsh said. “(This) announcement makes that a reality.”

Milan, barring another unforeseen circumstance, will be the first Olympics for a generation of stars led by McDavid, Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Jack Eichel and Adam Fox. The tantalizing rosters could see the likes of McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard on the same Canadian team battling for gold.

“At any level to represent your country, it’s a big honour,” said the American-born Matthews. “It’ll be great for the players, and obviously good for the sport and the fans.”

The NHL also announced a four-team international tournament for 2025 that will include Canada, the U.S., Sweden and Finland.

The “4 Nations Face-off” will be held next February in two yet-to-be-named cities in Canada and the United States.

“This marks a new era for international hockey,” Walsh said. “We view this event as a building block to a larger World Cup.”

Bettman reiterated that the NHL would like to get on a cycle of having an international “best on best” tournament every two years.

The league last held a World Cup in 2016. That event featured an under-23 Team North America and Team Europe made up of small hockey powers.

“We know how important international competition is to our players,” Bettman said. “We know how much they love and want to represent the countries.”

PERRY’S CONTRACT

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said the NHLPA has “threatened” to file a grievance after the Chicago Blackhawks terminated the contract of veteran forward Corey Perry in November due to to “unacceptable conduct.”

“We’ve just worked with the league to extend the process,” Walsh said. “And we will make decisions as we move forward.”

Perry has since signed with the Edmonton Oilers.

COYOTES ARENA

Walsh isn’t happy with the Arizona Coyotes’ arena situation. The team currently plays in an college rink that has roughly 5,000 seats for hockey, and is without a concrete plan for a new building.

“I have serious concerns about Arizona,” Walsh. “I think I’ve made public statements — a lot of them — and I’ll make one more.

“I’m extremely disappointed in the ownership of Arizona.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2024.

-With files from The Associated Press.

___

Follow @JClipperton_CP on X.