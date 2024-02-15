NHLPA appeals five-game suspension handed to Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly

February 14, 2024 at 22 h 01 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
NHLPA appeals five-game suspension handed to Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly

TORONTO — The NHL Players’ Association says it has filed an appeal of Morgan Rielly’s five-game suspension for cross-checking.

The league’s department of player safety banned the Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman on Tuesday for his cross-check to the head of Senators forward Ridly Greig in the dying moments of Ottawa’s 5-3 victory over the weekend. 

Rielly, who was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct, lunged at Greig up high after the centre fired a slapshot into an empty net from close range with 5.1 seconds left in regulation. 

Greig wasn’t injured on the play.

Toronto picked up a 4-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues without Rielly on Tuesday. The 29-year-old will be eligible to return to the lineup when the Leafs visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 22.

A suspension appeal of five games or fewer is heard by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, whose ultimate ruling is final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly suspended five games for cross-checking
Ontario News

Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly suspended five games for cross-checking

TORONTO — The Maple Leafs started life without Morgan Rielly on a winning note Tuesday.  The NHL suspended…

Brad Marchand scores winner, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT
Ontario News

Brad Marchand scores winner, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT

TORONTO — Brad Marchand was the centre of attention heading into Saturday. The Bruins captain had a relatively quiet night by his…

Struggling Senators score three times in the 3rd period to down leaky Maple Leafs 6-3
Ontario News

Struggling Senators score three times in the 3rd period to down leaky Maple Leafs 6-3

TORONTO — Claude Giroux stepped up to support his coach. The veteran forward then dragged his team…