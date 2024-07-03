NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs affiliate with ECHL’s Cincinnati Cyclones

July 3, 2024 at 16 h 26 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs affiliate with ECHL’s Cincinnati Cyclones

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have agreed to an affiliation with the ECHL’s Cincinnati Cyclones beginning next season.

The Cyclones replace the Newfoundland Growlers, who ceased operations before the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

The Growlers had been the Maple Leafs’ ECHL affiliate since 2018.

The Cyclones have played in Cincinnati since 1990 and have won two Kelly Cups as ECHL champions.

The Ohio-based team spent the previous season as the ECHL affiliate for the New York Rangers.

In addition to Newfoundland, the Maple Leafs had previous ECHL affiliations teams in Orlando, Fla., Reading, Penn., Columbia, S.C., and Pensacola, Fla.

“We are excited to embark on this new partnership with the Cincinnati Cyclones,” Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said in a release. “This is a significant investment for our hockey club as we look to provide our players with the best resources available to support their growth and professional development.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario alone in locking down inmates due to staff shortages: lawsuits
Ontario News

Ontario alone in locking down inmates due to staff shortages: lawsuits

TORONTO — Ontario is the only province where inmates are regularly locked down due to staff shortages,…