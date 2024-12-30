Niagara Falls, Ont., man charged with murder in his mother’s death: police

December 30, 2024 at 0 h 46 min
The Canadian Press
NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — Police say they have charged a 41-year-old man with second-degree murder after his mother was found dead during a welfare check at a home in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Niagara Regional Police say they were called to a residence near Huron and St. Claire Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

They found 59-year-old Lori Konrad dead in the home.

Police arrested the woman’s son, who is facing a second-degree murder charge.

The accused attended a bail hearing Sunday, and was remanded into custody.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2024.

