June 9, 2024 at 21 h 32 min
The Canadian Press
Niagara police investigate death of 27-year-old Hamilton woman found in rural area

NIAGARA, Ont. — Niagara Regional Police say they are investigating the death of a 27-year-old Hamilton woman whose body was found in a rural area just outside St. Catharines, Ont.

Police say they were called to the area of Nineteenth Street and Seventh Avenue in the town of Lincoln on Saturday afternoon after receiving reports of a deceased woman.

Investigators have identified her as Jessica St. Jules of Hamilton, who they say was known to have connections in the Halton and Hamilton area.

They say the investigation is in the early stages and a heavy police presence remains in the area.

Police say there’s no information that suggests an ongoing threat to the community.

They are asking anyone with information on the case, or anyone who may have had contact with St. Jules within the last week, to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2024.

