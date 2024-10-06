Niagara police look for damaged SUV-style vehicle in fatal hit and run

October 6, 2024
The Canadian Press
PORT COLBORNE, Ont. — Police in the Niagara Region are investigating after a 53-year-old man was hit by a vehicle while he was out for a walk and killed in an apparent hit and run.

Niagara Regional Police say the man from Port Colborne was walking on Silver Bay Road in the city when he was hit some time between 10 p.m. and midnight on Saturday.

Investigators say when the man did not return home his family members searched the area and he was found critically injured in a ditch near some damaged vehicle parts.

Emergency services were called at 4:36 a.m. Sunday and treated the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the SUV-style vehicle that hit the man is dark coloured and are asking anyone with information or video footage of the area to contact them.

Investigators say the vehicle will have damage to the front left corner including the left headlight, fender and possibly the grill.

