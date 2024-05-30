Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., begins RBC Canadian Open defence

Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., begins RBC Canadian Open defence

HAMILTON — Nick Taylor begins the defence of his RBC Canadian Open title this morning.

The product of Abbotsford, B.C., was the first Canadian to win the men’s golf national championship in 69 years when he won a four-hole playoff in 2023.

He’s in a group with Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., for the first two rounds at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club.

McIlroy won the Canadian Open in 2019 and 2022.

Taylor also won the WM Phoenix Open earlier this year, making him the highest-ranked Canadian on the PGA Tour.

Pendrith is the second highest-ranked Canadian after winning the CJ Cup Byron Nelson earlier this month.

