‘Nickel Boys’ leads the pack at TFCA Awards, taking home three

December 16, 2024 at 15 h 29 min
Reading time: 1 min
Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
‘Nickel Boys’ leads the pack at TFCA Awards, taking home three

TORONTO — “Nickel Boys” won three of the top Toronto Film Critics Association Awards on Sunday night.

The story of two Black boys sent to a reform school in Jim Crow-era Florida was voted best picture, while RaMell Ross won best director and best adapted screenplay, which he shares with co-writer Joslyn Barnes.

The film based on Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel will hit Canadian theatres next month.

Outstanding lead performance awards went to Marianne Jean-Baptiste for her portrayal of a short-tempered woman navigating life and family in “Hard Truths,” and Mikey Madison who plays a sex worker who falls for a client in “Anora.”

Meanwhile, Yura Borisov won outstanding supporting performance for his turn as the debaucherous son of a Russian oligarch in “Anora” and Kieran Culkin received the same award for “A Real Pain,” in which he plays a free-spirited traveller on a trip with his more serious cousin.

The TFCA voted on the winners at a meeting on Sunday night, when they also picked Canadian nominees who will receive their awards at a ceremony in February.

“Rumours,” “Shepherds” and “Universal Language” are vying for best Canadian film, while “Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story,” “Yintah” and “Your Tomorrow” are in the running for best Canadian documentary.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Chrystia Freeland’s resignation letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Ontario News

Chrystia Freeland’s resignation letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

OTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned from the Liberal cabinet on Monday, posting her…