Nickelback, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw to headline Boots and Hearts

November 14, 2022 at 14 h 53 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Nickelback will headline Boots and Hearts next year, marking their first appearance at the country music festival.

Organizer Republic Live announced its headliners and a first batch of performers this morning.

It says the Canadian rockers will perform Friday, while country superstars Keith Urban and Tim McGraw will take to the stage on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival begins Thursday with a performance from Tim Hicks.

Republic Live says Josh Ross, Hardy, Dallas Smith, Lauren Alaina, Riley Green and Travis Denning are also set to perform.

The festival is scheduled for Aug. 10-13 in Oro-Medonte, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2022.

