Nightclub shooting near Toronto leaves two dead, one injured: police

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Police are looking for witnesses to a shooting at a nightclub north of Toronto that left two men dead and sent a woman to hospital.

York Regional Police say officers arrived at the venue in Vaughan early Saturday morning to find three people with gunshot wounds.

Police say a 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene.

They say a 20-year-old woman was sent to hospital, where she is recovering from a “serious” gunshot wound.

They say at least one suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Investigators are asking witnesses who were in or near the nightclub to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2022.