Nike joins sponsors pulling Hockey Canada support over handling of alleged assaults

October 7, 2022 — Changed at 16 h 42 min on October 7, 2022
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Canadian Press
Nike joins sponsors pulling Hockey Canada support over handling of alleged assaults

TORONTO — Sportswear giant Nike has suspended its partnership with Hockey Canada, pausing all support for the sport’s national governing body amid an increasing backlash over its mishandling of alleged sexual assaults.

The announcement caps a week that saw corporate sponsors including Chevrolet Canada, Scotiabank and Canadian Tire suspend their support for Hockey Canada.  

Nike spokesperson Sandra Carreon-John said Friday the athletic brand made the move because it was “deeply concerned” by the ongoing reports around the hockey organization. 

“We believe significant and substantive action is required to support athletes and transform hockey for future generations,” she said in a statement. 

The company will continue to monitor the situation and awaits more information around what Hockey Canada will do to support investigations into the sexual assaults, Carreon-John said.

Hockey Canada’s website lists Nike as one of four premier marketing partners. 

The other three — Tim Hortons, Esso and Telus — have also suspended support for hockey’s governing body. 

A spokesman for Bauer said Friday the company is monitoring the current developments involving Hockey Canada.

Last July, hockey equipment maker Bauer Hockey announced it was pausing financial sponsorship of the world junior hockey championships last summer. 

Mary-Kay Messier, vice-president of global marketing for Bauer, said at the time that the allegations and response were “extremely disturbing and raise questions about our partnership moving forward.”

“As a leader in our sport, we will dive deeper and continue to hold Hockey Canada accountable,” she said in a July statement. 

“We are also committed to driving and leading positive culture change in the game and at Hockey Canada because we want to ensure hockey is accessible, inclusive, safe and welcoming for children and families.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:T, TSX:BNS, TSX:CTC, TSX:QSR)

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

Canadian Tire ends Hockey Canada partnership as fallout at organization grows
Ontario News

Canadian Tire ends Hockey Canada partnership as fallout at organization grows

TORONTO — Canadian Tire Corp. has ended its partnership with Hockey Canada as the fallout from the…

Hockey Canada says 2019 email does not reflect the federation’s “current direction”
Ontario News

Hockey Canada says 2019 email does not reflect the federation’s “current direction”

TORONTO — Hockey Canada says a 2019 email detailing its desire to self-govern its safe-sport cases…

Former sport minister Duncan has zero faith Hockey Canada can clean up its sport
Ontario News

Former sport minister Duncan has zero faith Hockey Canada can clean up its sport

TORONTO — As a former gymnast who has seen the darker side of that sport, Kirsty Duncan's mandate was…