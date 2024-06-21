Nina Dunic wins Ontario’s Trillium Book Award for debut novel ‘The Clarion’

TORONTO — Nina Dunic has won Ontario’s top book prize for her debut novel “The Clarion.”

Dunic’s tale of two siblings took home the $20,000 Trillium Book Award at a ceremony on Thursday evening.

A. Light Zachary received the $10,000 Trillium Book Award for Poetry for their collection “More Sure.”

The French-language book award went to Nicolas Weinberg for his short story collection, “Vivre ou presque,” which centres on the theme of “the difficulty of existing.”

There is no French-language poetry winner this year because organizers say they did not receive the minimum number of applicants to hand out the prize.

The Trillium Book Awards are handed out annually by Ontario Creates.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2024.

