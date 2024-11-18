Nine people injured after alleged stolen car crashes into Toronto bus: police

November 18, 2024 at 13 h 55 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Nine people injured after alleged stolen car crashes into Toronto bus: police

TORONTO — Police say nine people were injured after an overnight collision between a Toronto Transit Commission bus and an alleged stolen car in the city’s north end.

Police say they were called to the scene in North York shortly before 2 a.m. near Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue.

They say all nine people involved in the crash were injured, and two were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

They say one female was ejected from the bus, but only had minor injuries.

Police say the car was allegedly stolen, and its occupants had to be extricated.

They say the intersection will be closed for an extended period while police investigate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Grey Cup by the numbers: Toronto Argonauts, Winnipeg Blue Bombers meet again
Ontario News

Grey Cup by the numbers: Toronto Argonauts, Winnipeg Blue Bombers meet again

VANCOUVER — The Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers battle for the Grey Cup on Sunday. After…

Beasley’s 20 points helps Pistons escape Toronto with 99-95 win in NBA Cup game
Ontario News

Beasley’s 20 points helps Pistons escape Toronto with 99-95 win in NBA Cup game

TORONTO — Malik Beasley had 20 points, including seven in the fourth quarter, as the Detroit Pistons…

The Latest: Taylor Swift embraces Canadian fans after kicking off Toronto tour dates
Ontario News

The Latest: Taylor Swift embraces Canadian fans after kicking off Toronto tour dates

TORONTO — Pop superstar Taylor Swift kicked off the first of six shows in Toronto with fans cheering…