Nine people injured after alleged stolen car crashes into Toronto bus: police

TORONTO — Police say nine people were injured after an overnight collision between a Toronto Transit Commission bus and an alleged stolen car in the city’s north end.

Police say they were called to the scene in North York shortly before 2 a.m. near Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue.

They say all nine people involved in the crash were injured, and two were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

They say one female was ejected from the bus, but only had minor injuries.

Police say the car was allegedly stolen, and its occupants had to be extricated.

They say the intersection will be closed for an extended period while police investigate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2024.