Nine-year-old girl dead after all-terrain vehicle rollover in eastern Ontario: police

October 25, 2024 at 19 h 11 min
The Canadian Press
NORTH FRONTENAC TOWNSHIP — Police say a nine-year-old girl has died after an all-terrain vehicle rolled over into a ditch in eastern Ontario on Thursday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police say emergency officials responded to the scene in North Frontenac Township at around 3:30 p.m.

They say a person spotted the ATV overturned in a ditch, then found an injured person, who was later identified as a nine-year-old girl from the area.

Police say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say the girl had been driving the vehicle, and two passengers in the ATV managed to escape and seek help at a nearby house.

Officers have not confirmed if the occupants were wearing helmets, and they say it is part of the ongoing investigation.

Police would not share the identity of the victim or further details about the passengers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2024.

