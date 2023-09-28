Nine-year-old girl fatally hit by vehicle in Vaughan, Ont.

September 28, 2023 — Changed at 11 h 40 min on September 28, 2023
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Nine-year-old girl fatally hit by vehicle in Vaughan, Ont.

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Police say a nine-year-old girl was struck and killed by a delivery van north of Toronto. 

York Regional Police say the fatal collision happened just before 5:40 p.m. Wednesday on Mullen Drive in Vaughan, Ont. 

Police say the driver of the white Ford delivery van remained at the scene and no charges had been laid as of Thursday morning. 

The major collisions investigations unit is looking into the crash. 

Investigators are asking for witnesses who have not yet spoken to police or who have dashcam footage to contact them. 

In a social media statement, Premier Doug Ford says there are no words to express his sadness and condolences to the girl’s family and friends.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2023. 

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario high school teachers approve deal to avoid strikes
Ontario News

Ontario high school teachers approve deal to avoid strikes

TORONTO — Ontario's public high school teachers have agreed not to strike this year, or for the next three years, as they ratified…

S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also higher
Ontario News

S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index looked to regain some of its recent losses as it rose more than…