Nine-year-old girl fatally hit by vehicle in Vaughan, Ont.

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Police say a nine-year-old girl was struck and killed by a delivery van north of Toronto.

York Regional Police say the fatal collision happened just before 5:40 p.m. Wednesday on Mullen Drive in Vaughan, Ont.

Police say the driver of the white Ford delivery van remained at the scene and no charges had been laid as of Thursday morning.

The major collisions investigations unit is looking into the crash.

Investigators are asking for witnesses who have not yet spoken to police or who have dashcam footage to contact them.

In a social media statement, Premier Doug Ford says there are no words to express his sadness and condolences to the girl’s family and friends.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2023.