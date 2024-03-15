Ninth suspect charged with murder in death of man held at Niagara Detention Centre

March 15, 2024 at 17 h 56 min
The Canadian Press
THOROLD, Ont. — Police say they have charged one more person with second-degree murder in the June 2023 death of a man who was being held at an Ontario detention centre. 

Niagara Regional Police say officers responded to an emergency call from the Niagara Detention Centre around 6:30 a.m. on June 10 and found a man dead.  

Police announced last month that they had charged seven people between the ages of 19 and 44 with second-degree murder in the case.

Earlier this month, investigators said they had charged an eighth suspect, a 44-year-old man, with second-degree murder.

Today, police announced they’ve made a ninth arrest in the investigation, a 25-year-old man from Hamilton.

Police say he was already in custody on a separate matter at the time of his arrest.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2024.

