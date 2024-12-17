No charges against police officers involved in fatal Innisfil, Ont., shooting: SIU

INNISFIL, Ont. — The province’s police watchdog says four South Simcoe police officers won’t face any criminal charges after a shooting that killed a 19-year-old man in Innisfil, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit cleared the officers involved in the August shooting that also injured another 19-year-old man.

The SIU says police were called on Aug. 15 for a dispute at a home on Shoreview Drive, where they found the two men inside an SUV.

The watchdog says the driver was repeatedly told not to move the vehicle but he accelerated toward police and an officer fired shots.

The SIU says there was a second “volley of gunfire” when the SUV passenger took the wheel and drove the vehicle in reverse.

SIU Director Joseph Martino says he was satisfied that the officers acted with the purpose of defending themselves and their colleagues when they fired their weapons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2024.