No charges against police officers involved in fatal Innisfil, Ont., shooting: SIU

December 16, 2024 — Changed at 18 h 42 min on December 16, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
No charges against police officers involved in fatal Innisfil, Ont., shooting: SIU

INNISFIL, Ont. — The province’s police watchdog says four South Simcoe police officers won’t face any criminal charges after a shooting that killed a 19-year-old man in Innisfil, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit cleared the officers involved in the August shooting that also injured another 19-year-old man.

The SIU says police were called on Aug. 15 for a dispute at a home on Shoreview Drive, where they found the two men inside an SUV.

The watchdog says the driver was repeatedly told not to move the vehicle but he accelerated toward police and an officer fired shots.

The SIU says there was a second “volley of gunfire” when the SUV passenger took the wheel and drove the vehicle in reverse.

SIU Director Joseph Martino says he was satisfied that the officers acted with the purpose of defending themselves and their colleagues when they fired their weapons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Liberals’ fiscal update focused on Trump overshadowed by Freeland resignation
Ontario News

Liberals’ fiscal update focused on Trump overshadowed by Freeland resignation

OTTAWA — The Liberals' fiscal update was intended to encourage business investment and beef up border…