October 2, 2023 at 14 h 57 min
The Canadian Press
‘No selfishness’ – Toronto Raptors cultural reset begins at training camp

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri is firm: there will be no selfishness on his team this season.

Ujiri and new head coach Darko Rajakovic spoke to media in Toronto this morning before the Raptors flew to Vancouver for their pre-season training camp.

Ujiri said the Raptors needed a cultural reset after firing former head coach Nick Nurse in April.

He said he and Rajakovic had interviews with all of Toronto’s players about the need for accountability and selfless play.

Rajakovic says that isolation play doesn’t work at the highest levels of basketball and a team-first mentality is his priority.

The Raptors finished the regular season 41-41, finishing last in the Atlantic Division and losing to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2023.

